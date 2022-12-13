Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:09 AM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:37 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:54 AM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small size, medium period northwest to north swells will result in small rises to the surf along north and west-facing shores through Wednesday. A large northwest swell arriving Friday has the potential to lift surf to near High Surf Warning levels along many north and west-facing shores. In the long term, model guidance has been consistently bringing in a large, medium period northwest swell from a relatively close, favorable island direction long gale fetch source early next week. If this swell does materialize, it has a high chance of producing solid warning level surf for most north and western island exposures. Strong trades will keep eastern shore surf slightly elevated through the day. Rough eastern nearshore water conditions will noticeably improve through mid-week in response to weakening winds. South-facing shore surf will remain small with only background south swell energy passing through the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.