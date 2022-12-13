Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters. Photo Courtesy: PGA Tour

Four more players have committed to play in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Max Homa and Sam Burns.

All four players finished the 2022 calendar year with multiple victories on the PGA Tour.

The tournament returns to the Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-8, 2023.

Forty players have qualified for the tournament: 30 via PGA Tour victories and 10 by finishing in the top 30 of the final FedExCup standings in August. A full list of qualifiers can be found at SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.

Kicking off the 2023 portion of the season, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature a purse of $15 million and one of the most elite fields in golf.

The latest golfers to commit to the tournament:

Scottie Scheffler: The Dallas resident had a historic year as the only person to win four times on the PGA Tour in 2022. The 26-year-old earned his first career Tour title after defeating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the WM Phoenix Open in February. Just 21 days later, Scheffler claimed his second victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Returning to his Texas roots in March, Scheffler defeated Kevin Kisner at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin to claim the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. In his next start, Scheffler won the Masters Tournament by one stroke over Rory McIlroy, earning his first major championship victory and fourth of the calendar year to become the first player to win four times in a six-start stretch on Tour since Jason Day in 2015.

The 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year finished T13 in his lone appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2021 after an additional qualification category was added as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to include those players who advanced to the previous season’s Tour Championship.

Tony Finau: The 33-year-old had a breakout year with three titles. His first victory came after defeating Sungjae Im and Emiliano Grillo at the 3M Open in July, which qualified him for a return trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua. One week later, the Utah native earned his fourth career Tour title with a five-stroke win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Finau finished off a memorable 2022 with his third victory of the calendar year at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November. The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions marks Finau’s fourth appearance at Kapalua with his best finish a T9 in 2017.

Max Homa: The California native finished ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young and Keegan Bradley to win the Wells Fargo Championship in May for the second time (first was in 2019).

In October, the 32-year-old successfully defended his title at the Fortinet Championship, defeating Danny Willett after chipping in on the 72nd hole to claim his fifth career Tour win. Homa is set to make his third start at The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he finished T5 in 2020 and T15 in 2022.

Sam Burns: He began his two-win campaign in 2022 with a successful title defense of his own at the Valspar Championship, where he outlasted Davis Riley in a playoff. A few months later, Burns found the winner’s circle again following a playoff victory over his good friend Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas for his fourth career Tour title.

The Louisiana native will make his second start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he finished T19 in 2022.

A variety of ticket packages are available, including daily grounds and weekly hospitality tickets for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The hospitality opportunities at the 2023 event, including Aloha Club and The Lookout, deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

Free general parking for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy, Lahaina, HI). Tournament shuttles will be provided at no cost from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the Main Entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after play ends.

Fans who use rideshare (Uber or Lyft) or taxi service to the tournament will be dropped-off and picked-up at the Champions Entrance (near practice putting green) onsite at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

For more information about the 2023 event, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .