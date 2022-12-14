Ka Lima O Maui is a community-based vocational rehabilitation program that provides job training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. Photo Courtesy: Ka Lima O Maui

Ohana Fuels, through the third quarter proceeds of its ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ program, donated $6,430 to Ka Lima O Maui, a nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities find meaningful employment.

Ohana Fuels, located at Minit Stop locations on Maui, partners with nonprofit organizations that serve the needs of the local community and donates a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at all Ohana Fuels stations.

On Dec. 1, Hawai’i Petroleum’s president Kimo Haynes presented their latest community gift to Ka Lima O Maui’s executive director JD Wyatt and the non-profit’s waiver program participants and staff.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ka Lima O Maui has been putting paychecks in deserving hands since 1955. A meaningful job helps people with disabilities build self-esteem and become contributing members of the community. Thousands of Maui residents have benefited over the years.

Other Maui nonprofits also have benefitted from the fuel program, which has raised $2,198,574 to help the island community.

For more information, please visit www.ohanafuels.com or www.kalimaomaui.org