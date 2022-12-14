Maui Activities

Paddle for Keiki is back Dec. 17 at Kīhei Canoe Club

December 14, 2022, 11:17 AM HST
Paddle For Keiki, a charity event hosted by Hawaiian Paddle Sports, will be held Dec. 17 at the Kīhei Canoe Club on South Kīhei Road.

The event began in 2016 to raise funds to help Maui County youth during the holiday season. 

  • Paddle for Keiki raises funds to provide holiday gifts to Mauiʻs underprivileged youth. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Paddle Sports
  • Paddle for Keiki will be held Dec. 17 at the Kīhei Canoe Club. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Paddle Sports
  • Participants of Paddle for Keiki can use anything that floats. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Paddle Sports

Participants can paddle “anything that floats” in untimed races similar to Paddle For Hunger. The proceeds will be used to provide toys and gifts for Maui’s underprivileged youth.  

The check-in is at 7 a.m., with races starting at 8 a.m. The after-party brunch starts at 10 a.m. at Nalu’s, where guests can enjoy food, drink specials and live music. 

Participants are encouraged to pre-register online, with credit card donations preferred. The first 75 individuals who donate $30 or more will receive a Paddle For Keiki t-shirt or holiday ornament, plus free brunch from Nalu’s at the after-party. Checks, cash and credit cards are accepted. Checks can be made payable to “Hawaiian Paddle Sports.”

For more information and to register for the event, visit www.paddleforkeiki.com

Paddle For Keiki is organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports as part of its Mālama Maui community give back program. To learn more, visit www.HawaiianPaddleSports.com/Malama-Maui

