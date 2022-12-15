Maui News

ʻOhana Support Mobile Community Services coming to Hāna, Dec. 16

December 15, 2022, 4:30 AM HST
The event will take place at Hāna Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center. Photos Courtesy: HCF

Support for East Maui families will arrive in plenty of time for Christmas thanks to a coalition of organizations behind the ‘Ohana Support Mobile Community Services.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at the lawn of Hāna Health & Medical Center, at 4590 Hāna Highway in East Maui.

“We invite East Maui families who need a little extra help during this holiday season to come by,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “Santa’s helpers will be on-hand to help you sign up for services and distribute some good healthy food for your family and treats for the keiki. Remember to bring your own grocery bag to the event so they can fill it with groceries.”

The event will feature fresh produce and food bag giveaways, in addition to diapers, baby wipes and other household needs. Those seeking assistance through SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), TANF (Temporary Assistance for needy Families) or medical insurance are asked to bring documentation so staff may assist families with signing up.

This ‘Ohana Support Mobile Community Service event is made possible through a collaboration among the County of Maui, Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Kamehameha Schools, Maui Family Support Services, Friends of the Children Justice Center and Hoʻoikaika Partnership.

For more information, call 808-264-0139.

