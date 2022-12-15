Maui Activities
4th annual Lahaina Aloha Christmas Parade on Dec. 18
The Church on the Go and Lahaina Rotary Youth Foundation are hosting the 4th annual Lahaina Aloha Christmas Parade on Dec 18 on Front Street.
The parade begins at 4 p.m. and features Santa, the Lahainaluna High School marching band, classic cars and more.
For more information of if your organization would like to be in the parade, contact Joe Pluta at [email protected] or 808-661-7990.
