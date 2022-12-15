Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 15, 2022

December 15, 2022, 6:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
10-14
15-20 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 07:39 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 03:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.9 feet 09:12 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 12:28 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            southeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 08:23 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 04:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large northwest (320 degree) swell will build into the region this afternoon and evening near Kauai and then spread southeastward to Oahu, Molokai and Maui later tonight. Surf heights along north facing shores will quickly rise into High Surf Warning (HSW) levels and west facing shores into High Surf Advisory levels by Friday. This swell will decline through the weekend, followed by another much larger northwest (310-320 degree) swell building into the region exceeding HSW levels from Sunday night through Tuesday. 


East shore surf will maintaining moderate surf heights through this afternoon. Otherwise, no significant surf is due for east and south shores for the remainder of the week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Is Mauis Landmark Fukushima Store Closing For Good Only Time Will Tell Owner Says      2Motor Vehicle Crash At Kahului Beach Road Claims Life Of Maui Man      3Oregon Womans Death In Napili Is Classified By Police As A Miscellaneous Accident      4Man Injured In Apparent Shark Encounter At ʻanaehoʻomalu Bay On Hawaiʻi Island      5Picket At Mauis 122 Year Old Newspaper Aims To Protect Local News Coverage      6Hawaiʻi Man Hits 337000 Jackpot At The California Hotel And Casino In Las Vegas