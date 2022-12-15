Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 10-14 15-20 West Facing 2-4 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 07:39 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 03:59 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Tides Kahului High 0.9 feet 09:12 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 12:28 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 08:23 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 04:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large northwest (320 degree) swell will build into the region this afternoon and evening near Kauai and then spread southeastward to Oahu, Molokai and Maui later tonight. Surf heights along north facing shores will quickly rise into High Surf Warning (HSW) levels and west facing shores into High Surf Advisory levels by Friday. This swell will decline through the weekend, followed by another much larger northwest (310-320 degree) swell building into the region exceeding HSW levels from Sunday night through Tuesday.

East shore surf will maintaining moderate surf heights through this afternoon. Otherwise, no significant surf is due for east and south shores for the remainder of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.