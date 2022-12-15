Maui Surf Forecast for December 15, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|10-14
|15-20
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:47 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large northwest (320 degree) swell will build into the region this afternoon and evening near Kauai and then spread southeastward to Oahu, Molokai and Maui later tonight. Surf heights along north facing shores will quickly rise into High Surf Warning (HSW) levels and west facing shores into High Surf Advisory levels by Friday. This swell will decline through the weekend, followed by another much larger northwest (310-320 degree) swell building into the region exceeding HSW levels from Sunday night through Tuesday.
East shore surf will maintaining moderate surf heights through this afternoon. Otherwise, no significant surf is due for east and south shores for the remainder of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com