Night closure of Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue planned

December 15, 2022, 4:57 AM HST
The state Department of Transportation will close the Piʻilani Highway in both directions between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning next week, to prepare to reopen the second southbound lane in the Kīhei Roundabout work zone.

The closure will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

During the full, nighttime closure, motorists will be detoured to South Kīhei Road as an alternate route.

After Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue is reopened at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, there will be two lanes open in the southbound (Mākena bound) direction and one lane open in the northbound (Kahului bound) direction.

Kūlanihākoʻi Street access from Piʻilani Highway will be partially opened. Vehicles on southbound Piʻilani Highway can make the right turn onto Kūlanihākoʻi Street and vehicles from Kūlanihākoʻi Street can make the right turn onto southbound Piʻilani Highway. The left turn from Kūlanihākoʻi Street onto northbound Piʻilani Highway and the left turn from northbound Piʻilani Highway onto Kūlanihākoʻi Street will remain closed until the roundabout is completed in January 2023.

An exhibit illustrating the traffic pattern through the work zone is available below:

The construction speed limit in this active work zone is 25 mph.

Electronic message boards have been posted notifying motorists of the full nighttime closure on Dec. 20. HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time if they plan to travel through the area. Emergency vehicles and first responders will be detoured to South Kīhei Road. All roadwork is weather permitting.

