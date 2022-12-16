Maui News

2022 Maui Jim Maui Classic Collegiate Basketball Tournament, Dec. 17-18

December 16, 2022, 10:30 AM HST
2022 Maui Jim Maui Classic Collegiate Basketball Tournament

The 2022 Maui Jim Maui Classic Collegiate Basketball Tournament takes place this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18 at the South Maui Community Gym in Kīhei.

The tournament, presented by local non-profit Vertical Sports Maui, features host Oregon State, LSU, Montana State and Nevada. Each team will play two games.

The vision of the Maui Jim Maui Classic is to host the nation’s top women’s basketball programs while inspiring the athletic and educational aspirations of Maui youth.

“One of Vertical Sports Maui’s goals is to give kids a hope and a future through sports, which made the Maui Classic a natural addition to Vertical Sports Maui’s program,” organizers said.

This year, all four teams will visit local Maui schools prior to the tournament to give back to the community and its children.

All games are free, however everyone will still need to reserve a ticket due to limited seating.

Game times and dates are as follows:

Saturday Dec. 17

  • 4 p.m. Oregon State vs. Nevada
  • 6 p.m. LSU vs. Montana State

Sunday Dec. 18

  • 4 p.m. Nevada vs. Montana State
  • 6 p.m. Oregon State vs. LSU
There will be food trucks, musicians, and in-game competitions for a chance to win prizes.

To reserve free tickets, visit verticalsportsmaui.com.

