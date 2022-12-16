Enhanced radar. The dark green areas indicate locations where the high surf warning is in effect. (12.16.22) PC: NOAA/NWS

A large northwest swell is building across the state, resulting in a high surf warning for the north and west facing shores of various islands.

The swell will build, peaking this afternoon and evening before slowly dropping to advisory levels on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for affected shorelines. Surf of 20-30 feet is forecast for the west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi. Maui will see surf heights along north facing shores build to 20-25 feet by this afternoon and evening.

The warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

The public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts.