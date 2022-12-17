Maui News

‘Vigorous Cold Front’ expected to bring strong SW winds and thunderstorms

December 17, 2022, 7:55 AM HST
* Updated December 17, 8:44 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Satellite imagery. (12.17.22) PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service is forecasting a “vigorous cold front” to bring strong southwest winds and thunderstorms to the islands late Sunday through Monday.

The NWS forecast calls for a powerful cold front to sweep across the state on Monday.

“Southwest, or kona, winds will increase ahead of the front on Sunday, with gusty conditions initially developing across windward communities, as well as any locations over and downwind of terrain. These strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday night and Monday. Impacts could include roof damage, downed trees, and power outages,” according to the NWS.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The NWS says thunderstorms may develop as early as Sunday, and some could become strong to severe along and ahead of the front Sunday night and Monday.

While heavy rainfall is expected along the front and during thunderstorms, the NWS says “chances for widespread flash flooding do not appear to be high; however, leeward communities could experience experience a period of heavy rainfall and potential flood impacts, especially on Maui and the Big Island later Sunday into Monday.”

In addition to thunderstorms and rain, the NWS reports the “powerful low pressure system driving the front will generate a very large and long-lived northwest swell that will affect the islands from Sunday night through Tuesday.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The NWS advises that additional revisions to the forecast are likely as the event draws near.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Search Underway Following Report Of A Missing Aircraft With 3 People Aboard In Waters Off Maui 2Investigations Into Maui Shark Incident Conclude Additional Information Shared 3Mayor Elect Bissen Announces Additional Appointments To His Cabinet 4Maui Residents Vow To Pursue Legal Action Over Massive Napili Home 5Large Northwest Swell Builds Expected To Produce Surf 20 30 Feet High 6Is Mauis Landmark Fukushima Store Closing For Good Only Time Will Tell Owner Says