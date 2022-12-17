Satellite imagery. (12.17.22) PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service is forecasting a “vigorous cold front” to bring strong southwest winds and thunderstorms to the islands late Sunday through Monday.

The NWS forecast calls for a powerful cold front to sweep across the state on Monday.

“Southwest, or kona, winds will increase ahead of the front on Sunday, with gusty conditions initially developing across windward communities, as well as any locations over and downwind of terrain. These strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday night and Monday. Impacts could include roof damage, downed trees, and power outages,” according to the NWS.

The NWS says thunderstorms may develop as early as Sunday, and some could become strong to severe along and ahead of the front Sunday night and Monday.

While heavy rainfall is expected along the front and during thunderstorms, the NWS says “chances for widespread flash flooding do not appear to be high; however, leeward communities could experience experience a period of heavy rainfall and potential flood impacts, especially on Maui and the Big Island later Sunday into Monday.”

In addition to thunderstorms and rain, the NWS reports the “powerful low pressure system driving the front will generate a very large and long-lived northwest swell that will affect the islands from Sunday night through Tuesday.”

The NWS advises that additional revisions to the forecast are likely as the event draws near.