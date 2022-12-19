Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 20-30 30-40 25-35 West Facing 2-4 6-8 10-14 8-12 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. Southwest winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 06:05 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 10:32 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Breezy. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 01:05 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds West winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:06 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:17 AM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The strong low pushing the cold front over the islands will produce a long-lived and extra-large northwest swell that will rapidly build into the islands today. The swell is expected to drop below warning thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday. The northwest pacific remains active resulting in a large northwest swell towards the end of the week near advisory levels. Surf along south and west facing shores will also see an increase in short- period wind waves tonight into Tuesday due to the strong onshore winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NW short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high WSW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SSW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting SW 25-30mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. The surf builds from the WSW in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.