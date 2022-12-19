Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 19, 2022

December 19, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
20-30
30-40
25-35 




West Facing
2-4
6-8
10-14
8-12 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers and scattered

                            thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

                            produce gusty winds. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. Southwest winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 06:05 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 10:32 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. West winds 20 to 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 01:05 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
West winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 07:06 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 11:17 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The strong low pushing the cold front over the islands will produce a long-lived and extra-large northwest swell that will rapidly build into the islands today. The swell is expected to drop below warning thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday. The northwest pacific remains active resulting in a large northwest swell towards the end of the week near advisory levels. Surf along south and west facing shores will also see an increase in short- period wind waves tonight into Tuesday due to the strong onshore winds. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high NW short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to chest high WSW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.



				  Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SSW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting SW 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to waist high SW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. The surf builds from the WSW in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Powerful Incoming Kona Low Storm System Prompts Advice To Be Prepared      2Investigations Into Maui Shark Incident Conclude Additional Information Shared      3Kona Low Brings Threat Of Showers And Thunderstorms Through Monday      416 People Taken To The Hospital After Hawaii Bound Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence      5Maui Storm Updates Weather Warnings Road Closures Cancellations      6Air Medical Support For Maui Increases As Search For Missing Aircraft Continues