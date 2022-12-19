Maui Surf Forecast for December 19, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|20-30
|30-40
|25-35
|West Facing
|2-4
|6-8
|10-14
|8-12
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. Southwest winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. West winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|West winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The strong low pushing the cold front over the islands will produce a long-lived and extra-large northwest swell that will rapidly build into the islands today. The swell is expected to drop below warning thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday. The northwest pacific remains active resulting in a large northwest swell towards the end of the week near advisory levels. Surf along south and west facing shores will also see an increase in short- period wind waves tonight into Tuesday due to the strong onshore winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NW short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high WSW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.
Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SSW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting SW 25-30mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high SW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. The surf builds from the WSW in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com