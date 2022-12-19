Maui News

Water conservation request for Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

December 19, 2022, 10:15 AM HST
Water Conservation Urged.

Due to heavy rain events, the Department of Water Supply is issuing a water conservation request for Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi. Numerous power outages, have resulted in the loss of the Kualapuʻu well pump which services the Kaunakakai area.

The estimated time to assess the situation, restore the well pump back online and replenish the diminished water storage levels to meet demand is 72 hours.

The Department of Water Supply reminds consumers to conserve water to reduce consumption. Conservation measures include refraining from washing cars and washing down sidewalks and driveways, and irrigating lawns, among other measures.

For emergency repairs and updates, please refer all calls to 270-7633 if needed.

Comments

