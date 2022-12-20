Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 25-35 30-40 20-30 22-26 West Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 6-8 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds West winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:06 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:17 AM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds West winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:07 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 01:43 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northwest winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:01 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extra large, long lived northwest swell continues to rise through the day today before declining Wednesday. There is high potential for wave run- up onto vulnerable roadways and coastal areas in the warning areas today. Expect another large northwest swell towards the end of the week reaching High Surf Advisory levels.

Surf along east facing shores remains flat except for areas that are exposed to the northwest swell wrap through Wednesday. South and west facing shores will also see an increase in short- period wind waves today due to the strong onshore winds. A tiny south swell looks to arrive Thursday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high WSW wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy with WSW winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WSW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates more NNW and builds in the aftrernoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.