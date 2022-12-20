Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 20, 2022

December 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
25-35
30-40
20-30
22-26 




West Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
6-8 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
West winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 07:06 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 11:17 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
West winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:07 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 01:43 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:01 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extra large, long lived northwest swell continues to rise through the day today before declining Wednesday. There is high potential for wave run- up onto vulnerable roadways and coastal areas in the warning areas today. Expect another large northwest swell towards the end of the week reaching High Surf Advisory levels. 


Surf along east facing shores remains flat except for areas that are exposed to the northwest swell wrap through Wednesday. South and west facing shores will also see an increase in short- period wind waves today due to the strong onshore winds. A tiny south swell looks to arrive Thursday. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to head high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Chest to shoulder high WSW wind swell.



				  Conditions: Choppy with WSW winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high WSW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates more NNW and builds in the aftrernoon with sets up to shoulder high.



				  Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Maui Storm Updates Weather Warnings Road Closures Cancellations      2Investigations Into Maui Shark Incident Conclude Additional Information Shared      3Widespread Power Outages On Maui      4Shelters Open In Central And South Maui Flooding Closes Road Between Kipahulu And ʻulupalakua      516 People Taken To The Hospital After Hawaii Bound Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence      6Coast Guard Suspends Its Search For Missing Aircrew Off Maui