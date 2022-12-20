Maui Surf Forecast for December 20, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|25-35
|30-40
|20-30
|22-26
|West Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|West winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|West winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An extra large, long lived northwest swell continues to rise through the day today before declining Wednesday. There is high potential for wave run- up onto vulnerable roadways and coastal areas in the warning areas today. Expect another large northwest swell towards the end of the week reaching High Surf Advisory levels.
Surf along east facing shores remains flat except for areas that are exposed to the northwest swell wrap through Wednesday. South and west facing shores will also see an increase in short- period wind waves today due to the strong onshore winds. A tiny south swell looks to arrive Thursday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to head high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high WSW wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy with WSW winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high WSW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates more NNW and builds in the aftrernoon with sets up to shoulder high.
Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com