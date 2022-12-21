The “Shaka, A Story of Aloha” trailer

Organizers of a feature-length documentary are developing a movie about the evolution of the “shaka” sign and are seeking people who might know of its origins.

The documentary, “Shaka: A Story Of Aloha,” will be filming on Maui next week Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29. A Maui Community Shaka Party takes place Thursday at 5 p.m. at Nalu’s South Shore Grill in Kīhei.

The documentary is due for release in the summer of 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

It will include interviews with Maui residents George Kahumoku and Richard Buck Nicholson.

Producers said research indicates that a possible origin of the shaka gesture — a hand sign made with the pinky and thumb sticking out and the three other fingers closed — dates back to Nisei soldiers during World War II.

The sign has come to mean aloha, everything is okay, and I wish you well.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

It’s popularity has grown — the late Elvis Presley threw a shaka, and so too did local boy President Barack Obama.

“We’re seeing the shaka being used all over. When I was in Tahiti, kids were throwing shakas,” said Robb Webb, the Maui associate producer. “Nobody’s ever frowning when they throw you a shaka.”

Organizers are looking for kupuna who served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team or their ʻohana.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

They’re also looking for anyone that knew Honolulu used-car dealer Lippy Espinda as he reportedly grew up here on Maui and also anyone who has knowledge of tug-of-war competitions that took place at sugar plantations in Hawaiʻi.

Documentary participants include Grammy-nominated Henry Kapono; cultural adviser Robert “Pono” Ikuwa; associate producers Sean Morris, Jill Kuramoto, Ryan Kawalani Ozawa, Avian Ku, Minett Lew-McCabe, and Webb; director of photography Kristle Backe, director Alex Bocchieri of the Go For Broke movie; executive producer Brian Spicer, Hawaii 5-0 and Magnum P.I.; and creator/producer/writer Steve Sue.

Those with information are asked to contact Maui associate producer Rob Webb with your story to contribute at 808-359-8269 or email [email protected]

To follow the documentary on social media, go to:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/projectshaka

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Project.Shaka

Twitter: https://twitter.com/project_shaka

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@projectshaka

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/project-shaka/

Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt188157