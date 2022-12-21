Kealia Coastal Boardwalk. Photo credit: US Fish and Wildlife Service.

In response to the Maui community’s desire to increase access to the refuge, the Keālia Pond Visitor Center is now open one Saturday each month for its “Saturdays at the Refuge” event. The December event happened this past weekend.

The Keālia Pond Visitor Center is located at Milepost 6 on the Maui Veterans Highway in Kīhei.

During the monthly event, the visitor center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offers access to the Kanuimanu Ponds, keiki activities, and interpretive talks led by refuge biologists.

Admission and all activities are free.

Keālia Pond is host to over 30 species of birds, including migratory waterfowl and the endangered Hawaiian stilt and coot. The refuge has walking trails and a coastal boardwalk located in Maui’s largest lowland wetland. Established in 1992, the wildlife refuge covers over 700 acres between Kīhei and Māʻalaea.

Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Visitor Center hours are Monday 12 to 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed on federal holidays.

The Keālia Coastal Boardwalk is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., including federal holidays. For more information, visit the Refuge website or the Pacific Islands: US Fish and Wildlife Service Facebook page.