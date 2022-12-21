Maui News

Repairs continue to restore power to areas with pocket outages on Maui and Molokaʻi

December 21, 2022, 8:01 PM HST
* Updated December 21, 8:02 PM
As of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Hawaiian Electric crews are working on repairs through this evening and overnight before restoring power to customers experiencing outages in pocket areas of Hāna, Olinda, Piʻiholo, Kula, Haʻikū, Mākena, Kīhei, Kanaio and Molokaʻi. To report an outage, call 808-871-7777

As of 11:45 a.m., the majority of customers who were without power due to the storm have been restored as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Hawaiian Electric reports crews were making steady progress on partial circuit or pocket outages impacting approximately 230 customers across Maui.

As of 10:20 a.m., crews restored power to the ʻUlupulukua area. Remaining areas include pocket outages in parts of Hāna, Olinda, Piʻiholo, Kula, Haʻikū, Mākena, Wailuku and Molokaʻi. Crews are still working on repairs for these areas.

