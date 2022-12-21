Maui News

Storm cleanup continues on South Kīhei Road, closures planned

December 21, 2022, 6:44 AM HST
* Updated December 21, 7:38 AM
A rouge gust blew through at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, in north Kīhei, knocking down four large kiawe trees on S Kīhei Road, between Ohukai and Uwapo Rd. PC: Janet King

South Kīhei Road will be closed from Ohukai to Uwapo Road for cleanup of trees and debris between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

In addition to mud and debris, area residents report that a rouge gust of wind during Monday’s kona low storm knocked down four large kiawe trees along the section of road.

This closure will not affect emergency services, mail delivery, Maui Bus or local residential traffic in the area, according to a road closure notice.

Motorists in the Kīhei and South Maui area can expect delays and detours, and are asked to plan accordingly.

