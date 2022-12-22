Location of Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art project. PC: file County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the County of Maui will receive $15.3 million in congressionally directed spending thanks to the determination of US Senator Brian Schatz, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

Congress is expected to pass the 2023 Appropriations Bill this week. With President Biden’ signature, the following County projects will receive federal funding:

Hālau of ‘Oiwi Art – $11,000,000 : To support construction the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art in Wailuku, to be dedicated to the study, practice, celebration and perpetuation of Hula and associated arts and as a resilience hub for shelter and recovery in the event of a disaster.

: To support construction the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art in Wailuku, to be dedicated to the study, practice, celebration and perpetuation of Hula and associated arts and as a resilience hub for shelter and recovery in the event of a disaster. Department of Transportation – $3,200,000 : To purchase ADA compliant buses and upgrade tracking technology to allow riders to track buses via the Maui Bus app.

: To purchase ADA compliant buses and upgrade tracking technology to allow riders to track buses via the Maui Bus app. Wastewater Reclamation Division–$600,000 : To support the expansion and reuse of treated water produced by the Kīhei Wastewater Reclamation Facility

: To support the expansion and reuse of treated water produced by the Kīhei Wastewater Reclamation Facility Maui Police Department – $180,000 : To improve radio capacity to provide better service throughout West Maui.

: To improve radio capacity to provide better service throughout West Maui. Lānaʻi – $542,000: To support repairs to the Mānele Small Boat Harbor breakwater to increase protection from large waves.

“On behalf of the people of Maui County, allow me to express deep gratitude to Senator Schatz for advocating on behalf of our community,” said Mayor Victorino. “He has a well-earned reputation for understanding the needs and of his constituents and working hard to meet them to benefit all of Hawaiʻi.”

“These earmarks will improve infrastructure and public safety, and support Native Hawaiian culture and the arts in Maui County,” said Senator Schatz “I’m pleased we were able to deliver this critical funding, and will continue working to help local communities across Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lānaʻi.”

Maui residents will benefit from additional appropriations including support for the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources to preserve and protect East Maui watersheds and native species; expanding the amount of organic produce grown in Hāna; and funding in support of early childhood education through ʻAha Punana Leo, Hawaiian language immersion schools.