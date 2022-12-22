Australian Adam Scott will be making his eighth appearance in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Photo Courtesy: PGA Tour

Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young have committed to play in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions when the event kicks off the PGA Tour’s calendar year at The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-8.

New for 2023 and beyond, the tournament now includes the top 30 players from the final FedExCup standings who qualified for the previous year’s Tour Championship.

Morikawa earned five top-5 finishes over the course of 20 events during the 2022 calendar year. After a T5 finish at the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 25-year-old’s best finish of the year was T2 at The Genesis Invitational in February.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Morikawa qualified for his fourth consecutive FedExCup Playoffs, and he advanced to the Tour Championship for the third straight year. The California native finished in a tie for 21st in the FedExCup standings and was named one of six captain’s picks for the United States at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Morikawa will make his fourth trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he has three top-10 finishes in the past three tournaments.

Australian Scott is set to make his eighth appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions after finishing in the top 30 in the 2022 FedExCup standings. He has four career top-10 finishes at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Scott captured four top-10 finishes during the 2022 calendar year including T4 at The Genesis Invitational.

The 42-year-old qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 16th consecutive season becoming just one of two players to do so in each of the first 16 years of the FedExCup era. He advanced to the TOUR Championship for the ninth time in his career. He finished at No. 25 in the FedExCup standings and earned one of the automatic qualifying spots for the International Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Theegala is set to make his Sentry Tournament of Champions debut following an impressive rookie season on Tour with seven top-10 finishes and his first Tour Championship appearance. The 25-year-old’s best finishes came at Travelers Championship (T2) and The RSM Classic (T2) followed by a T3 finish at WM Phoenix Open and T5 finishes at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Young, the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, recorded four runner-up results and advanced to his first Tour Championship. In addition to second-place finishes at The Genesis Invitational (T2), Wells Fargo Championship (T2), The Open Championship (2), and Rocket Mortgage Classic (T2), Young earned nine top 25s and finished No. 9 in the FedExCup standings. Young will make his first Sentry Tournament of Champions appearance.

Other players joining Morikawa, Scott, Theegala and Young at the Sentry Tournament of Champions by finishing in the FedExCup Top 30 include Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im, Scott Stallings and Aaron Wise.

A total of 40 players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Thirty have qualified via their PGA Tour victories while 10 earned their way by finishing in the top 30 of the final FedExCup standings in August. A full list of qualifiers can be found at SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.

A variety of ticket packages are available, including daily grounds and weekly hospitality tickets for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Kicking off the 2023 portion of the season, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature a purse of $15 million and one of the most elite fields in golf. For more information about the 2023 event, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .