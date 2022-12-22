A few gas stations on Oahu and Maui are now charging close to $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, with Hilo on the Big Island becoming the first state metro area in nine months to post an average price below $5 a gallon.

Hawaiʻi gas price averages dropped to their lowest levels since March, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.10, which is five cents lower than last Thursday. But it is $2 more than the average national price at $3.10.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.98, which is two cents lower than last week and 64 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Kahului, the average price of $5.17 is five cents lower than last week and 65 cents higher than a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $5.48, which is two cents lower than last week and 82 cents higher than a year ago.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $5.05, which is six cents lower than last week, 11 cents lower than last month, and 82 cents higher than the price on this date last year.

“Hawaii continues to be the only state with a gas price average above $5 a gallon, but lower oil prices are finally causing pump prices to drop,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “Drivers should definitely be able to find gas stations charging less than $5 a gallon for regular unleaded in most areas by using the free AAA Mobile app.”

AAA members can also take advantage of discounted gas prices at participating Shell gas stations by joining the Shell Fuel Rewards® program.