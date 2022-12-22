Lily Meola. Photographer: Vivian Kim

Singer-songwriter Lily Meola will perform on her home island at the Maui Songwriters Festival at the Grand Wailea-Maui on Jan. 15 to 17.

Her original song “Daydream” sung by her during the America’s Got Talent competition has received 8.7 million views since it was posted on YouTube five months ago.

Lily Meola – Daydream Golden Buzzer performance on AGT. VC: AGT/YouTube

She has come out with a new song “Butterfly,” and her extended play Daydream is now available on iTunes.

Lily Meola – Butterfly (Official Lyric Video) / YouTube

Meola just wrapped up opening for GRAMMY award-winning Ray LaMontagne.

Also scheduled to perform at the festival are Chris Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Randy Houser, Lukas Nelson, Ed Roland, Natalie Grant, Bernie Herms, Meghan Patrick, Ella Langley, JT Harding, and Emcee Storme.

Meola began her musical journey at the age of 11 when she performed in Maui at local bars and cafés. Her love of music developed naturally as her mom would play legends such as Joni Mitchell, Ella Fitzgerald, and Carole King for her young daughter who had an instant liking to it.

She would later be introduced to other greats who helped mentor her, including producer Bob Rock, legendary singer/songwriter Jackson Browne, and Willie Nelson.

Meola has graced the stage at such big festivals as Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, ʻOhana Music Festival, where she shared the stage with founder Eddie Vedder, and Napa Valley’s BottleRock where she earned a standing ovation and encore.