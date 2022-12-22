Kristy Lee Olson. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Kristy Lee Olson, 34, of Washington.

Olson was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in the evening by her family after failing to return to her rental condominium in Kīhei. Olson was last seen leaving the condominium on foot at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Olson is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress and orange shoes. She has a tattoo of a black Alaskan flower on her right foot and a large scar on her left kneecap.

Police say Olson does not have a cell phone or any contacts on the island and may be vulnerable/at-risk, and her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information on Olson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-040329.