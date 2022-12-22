Maui News

Traffic still slow at Kīhei roundabout amid construction; completion set for January

December 22, 2022, 2:52 PM HST
Traffic in the Kahului-bound single lane of the Kīhei roundabout today.
The state Department of Transportation said the Kīhei roundabout — the state’s first multiple-lane roundabout — is anticipated to officially open in January.

After roadwork this week, there is now two lanes open in the southbound (Mākena bound) direction and one lane open in the northbound (Kahului bound) direction. 

Traffic was slow midday today when approaching the roundabout in the single northbound lane.

While the roundabout is not yet complete, no issues have been reported at this time, DOT said in an email today. 

“We are anticipating January for the opening of the roundabout operations,” DOT added.

The left turn from Kūlanihākoʻi Street onto northbound Piʻilani Highway and the left turn from northbound Piʻilani Highway onto Kūlanihākoʻi Street will remain closed until the roundabout is completed, a DOT news release said.

Kūlanihākoʻi Street access from Piʻilani Highway will be partially opened. 

Vehicles on southbound Piʻilani Highway can make the right turn onto Kūlanihākoʻi Street and vehicles from Kūlanihākoʻi Street can make the right turn onto southbound Piʻilani Highway.

The construction speed limit in the active work zone is 25 mph. 

For more information on roundabouts, including a video demonstrating how to use a multilane roundabout, watch the state DOT tutorials.

