HP Baldwin High School. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Governor Josh Green released $10,356,000 in CIP funds for Maui County in December.

Funds include: $5.83M for Baldwin High School athletic facility improvements; $3.026M to improve aging athletic facilities at Molokaʻi High School; $1M for campus fencing and gates at Haʻikū Elementary; and $500,000 to finance design to determine gym improvements for Lānaʻi High and Elementary School.

In releasing the funds, state officials said, “Gov. Green cares deeply about Hawaiʻi’s children, and in order for them to succeed, they must have consistent educational enrichment, safety, and quality infrastructure.”

These funds will ensure that students are holistically engaged, addressing the emotional, social, and academic needs of both elementary and high school students in Maui County, according to Gov. Green’s communications team.