Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 23, 2022

December 23, 2022, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
14-18
12-16
12-16 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northwest in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:42 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.8 feet 08:06 PM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:49 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:33 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of overlapping northwest swells will keep advisory-level surf in place along exposed north and west facing shores through at least Saturday. Surf heights are expected to finally drop below advisory levels early next week. Small surf heights remain in the forecast for south and east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE less than 5mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
