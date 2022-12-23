Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 14-18 12-16 12-16 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:42 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.8 feet 08:06 PM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:49 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:33 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of overlapping northwest swells will keep advisory-level surf in place along exposed north and west facing shores through at least Saturday. Surf heights are expected to finally drop below advisory levels early next week. Small surf heights remain in the forecast for south and east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE less than 5mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph.