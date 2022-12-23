Maui Surf Forecast for December 23, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|14-18
|12-16
|12-16
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of overlapping northwest swells will keep advisory-level surf in place along exposed north and west facing shores through at least Saturday. Surf heights are expected to finally drop below advisory levels early next week. Small surf heights remain in the forecast for south and east facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE less than 5mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com