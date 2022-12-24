The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization, Policy Board released draft Revision No. 8 to its federal fiscal years 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program for public comment. The draft may be reviewed online at: mauimpo.org/public-review-comment.

The latest revision proposes three amendments to projects for public comment. Two projects that were initially proposed for 2023 and 2024, respectfully, are the upgrade to signalized intersections in Central Maui and the pavement rehabilitation to Lower Honoapiʻilani Road. Both projects have been deferred to 2026 due to the limited annual funding in 2023 and 2024.

The final amended project is for the Maui Bus. This project now includes new federal funds in 2024 from a competitive grant award from the Federal Transit Administration.

The TIP is a four-year list of all transportation projects on the island of Maui that uses federal highway or transit money. Projects include roads, bridges, bus transit, trails, paths and sidewalks. As funds are limited annually, maintaining the existing transportation systems is generally a priority over building new facilities.

Public comments on draft Revision No. 8 will be accepted until Jan. 22, 2023 by email to [email protected] or by mail to Maui MPO at 200 South High Street, Wailuku, Hawaiʻi 96793.

Maui MPO is a transportation planning agency for the island of Maui and does not construct projects or implement TIP programs directly.