Maui Surf Forecast for December 24, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|15-20
|15-20
|12-16
|12-16
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:51 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
after midnight.
|
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will hold at high-end advisory levels through the weekend due to overlapping northwest swells. A downward trend is anticipated early next week as these swells move out. To finish off the year, the active pattern for surf along exposed north and west facing shores will persist, with a rising trend potentially beginning as early as Wednesday. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small due to the lack trade winds and any significant south swells.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with S winds 5-10mph.
