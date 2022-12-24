Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 24, 2022

December 24, 2022, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
15-20
12-16
12-16 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:33 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

                            after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:50 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 04:34 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will hold at high-end advisory levels through the weekend due to overlapping northwest swells. A downward trend is anticipated early next week as these swells move out. To finish off the year, the active pattern for surf along exposed north and west facing shores will persist, with a rising trend potentially beginning as early as Wednesday. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small due to the lack trade winds and any significant south swells. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with S winds 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
