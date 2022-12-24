Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 15-20 15-20 12-16 12-16 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:33 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:50 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 04:34 AM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will hold at high-end advisory levels through the weekend due to overlapping northwest swells. A downward trend is anticipated early next week as these swells move out. To finish off the year, the active pattern for surf along exposed north and west facing shores will persist, with a rising trend potentially beginning as early as Wednesday. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small due to the lack trade winds and any significant south swells.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with S winds 5-10mph.