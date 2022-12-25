Sentry Tournament of Champions. Photo credit: Kapalua Golf.

A total of 40 players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Thirty have qualified via their PGA TOUR victories while 10 earned their way by finishing in the top 30 of the final FedExCup standings in August.

Kicking off the 2023 portion of the season, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature a purse of $15 million and one of the most elite fields in golf.

There will be plenty of experiences for fans to enjoy when the Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-8.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“From exclusive food offerings to the best views in golf, attending the Sentry Tournament of Champion is a celebration of Maui and offers an experience for every fan,” according to tournament organizers.

Located steps from the Main Entrance and near No. 2 green, FanTime on 9 features food options from local food trucks, Merienda and Aloha Braised. Spectators are welcome to enjoy food from local trucks and beverage options from the Michelob ULTRA Bar at the picnic-style seating area. There’s also an opportunity to visit Sentry Presents: The Champions Experience and try their golf skills on swing simulators.

Views can be seen from the Tommy Bahama Relax Zones at Hole No. 2, 10 and 14 at The Plantation Course. These relax zones feature Tommy Bahama Beach Chairs that are open to the public to use while watching the best players in the world compete.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Situated between No. 1 fairway and No. 18 green, the Taste of Maui returns with favorites like Joey’s Kitchen, Outrigger Pizza and Castaway Café to island treats from Big Wave Shave Ice. A short walk away spectators will find the iconic finishing hole.

Open to the public and located adjacent to Taste of Maui, is the Tito’s Stillhouse for the 21 and over crowd.

The concession area by the No. 11 tee box features views of the iconic surf spot, Honolua Bay.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ticket and Parking Information

A variety of ticket packages are available, including daily grounds and weekly hospitality tickets for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Free general parking for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center (1840 Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Lahaina, HI). Tournament shuttles will be provided at no cost from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the Main Entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after play ends.

Fans who use rideshare (Uber or Lyft) or taxi service to the tournament will be dropped-off and picked-up at the Champions Entrance (near practice putting green) onsite at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.