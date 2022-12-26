Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 26, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Jared Thaddeus Aiwohi

June 8, 1950 – December 2, 2022

Jared Thaddeus Aiwohi passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, our dad managed his illness with strength and grace and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. He was 72.

Tad was born on June 8,1950 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi to Randolph Jackson Aiwohi and Lillie Kahelekulani Pali Mathias. He was the youngest of nine children. He attended Lahainaluna and Baldwin High schools. He served in the Army from 1968-1970. In 1972 he began his career with the Maui Fire Department at the Wailuku Fire Station. He retired from the Department as a Training Captain after serving in the department for 27 years. After retiring from MFD, he worked as a Valet/Bellman at the Fairmont Kea Lani until he took ownership of Uncle Jesse’s in Wailuku until closing the store in 2018. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served as bishop and stake patriarch.

Tad was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Daryl Kalani Aiwohi, Nathan Puaonaona Aiwohi and Gary Dwight Aiwohi; his wife, mother of their children, Olinda Helen Lahela Stone.

He is survived by his sons Alma (Lory) Aiwohi and Helaman (Roselani) Aiwohi; daughters Tiʻa (Jonathan) Joaquin, Lahela Aiwohi, Kanoe (Kale) Medeiros, Kainea (Kawika) Aiwohi- Alo, Jalin Kaulana (Vilivili) Finai; hānai daughter Hoku Hobbs; 22 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; wife Susan Aiwohi; brothers Casey (Diane) Aiwohi, Warwick (Susan) Aiwohi; sisters Sandra (Paul) Romias, Valerie (Oliver) Dukelow, Puanani (Mickey) Lemick; aunts, uncles, many cousins and lots of nieces and nephews that he loved.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Kahului Chapel. Public viewing from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank Hospice Maui.

Zoom link for services:

Meeting ID: 839 5475 3514

Password: patriarch

Patrick Brian Crozier

June 27, 1941 – December 6, 2022

Patrick Brian Crozier, 81, of Kīhei, Maui, passed away on Dec. 6, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born on June 27, 1941 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service begins at 11 a.m. The family requests limiting flowers to lei only.

Patrick graduated from Lahainaluna High School and he was a very proud alumnus. He was a welterweight champion for Maui County representing the Lahaina Boxing Club. He then joined the Army and was stationed in Germany where he met his wife, Inge. They got married in Germany and returned to Maui to raise their family. He was the Superintendent for United Masons and Masons of Hawaiʻi before starting his own mason business. He was the past President of the Maui Contractors Association, past Master for Lodge Maui, member of the Aloha Shriners and 32-degree member of the Scottish Rite. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, crossword puzzles, going to the beach, watching jeopardy, sports and cooking shows, spending time with family and later in life, golfing. He will be greatly missed.

Patrick is survived by his daughter, P. Robyn (Phil) Feliciano; son, Shawn (Grace) Crozier; companion, Patricia “Pat” Kaauamo; his siblings, Charlotte “Tita” (Ronald) Cain, Gerald “Jerry” Crozier, Franklin Crozier, Maxine “Dolly” Crozier, Valerie “Pepita” Carpenter, Aileen Lee, Miriam “Malu” Dela Cruz; brother-in-law, Michael Mann; six grandchildren, Anthony (Kayleigh) Perreira, Nicole (Kaikea) Cabreros, Natasha (Kai Gibo) Perreira, Victoria (Nick) Harders, Justice Crozier, Storm Crozier; six great grandchildren, Lance Harders, Micah Cabreros, Heath Harders, Keira Perreira, Kenani Cabreros, Dylan Gibo; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence “Fats” Crozier & Sarah Rosa Crozier; his wife, Inge Crozier; son, Lance P. Crozier; and siblings, Christopher A. Crozier and Winona “Aloha” Mann.

Harold Anthony Lonopele Cathcart Jr.

July 06, 1956 – December 06, 2022

Harold Anthony Lonopele Cathcart, Jr.. 66 of Lahaina, Maui, passed peacefully at home on Dec. 6, 2022. He was born July 16, 1956, at Saint Francis Hospital, Oʻahu, Territory of HI.

Harold worked in the Hospitality and Hotel lodging industry & Security management industry for many years. He currently worked as an HR Liaison at the Honua Kai Condominium Association.

He was predeceased by his father, Harold Anthony Lonopele Cathcart; his mother, Frances Kepeka Niau Cathcart; and brother, Brian Mark Cathcart. He is survived by his wife, Letitia Cabanilla; daughter, Ember K.C. (Aaron) Cathcart; son, Lonopele K.C. (Janal) Cabanilla; grandkids, Amaya, Treven, Tieken & Liam; sister, Terry Ann H.C. (Earl) Young; numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, aunties, uncles, cousins and extended ohana. If you knew Harold he considered you his ʻohana.

Harold loved to fish and go to the beach with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed golfing, being outdoors and watching action movies. He treasured his family and spoiled his children and grandchildren. He touched so many lives and enjoyed the people he worked with. If you could describe him in one word, it would be “Aloha”.

A Celebration of Life was held from 12 p.m. to sunset on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at the Lahaina Jodo Mission (garden area).

Glenn Akira Yonashiro

August 05, 1962 – December 07, 2022

Glenn Yonashiro, 60, of Kahului, died on Dec. 7, 2022 at Maui Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of life service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30 at Ballard’s Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Burial will follow at Maui Memorial Park on Saturday, Dec. 31 starting at 12:30 p.m.

Glenn was born Aug. 5, 1962 in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi to Jack and Amy (Nakamura) Yonashiro. He graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1980, where he helped the school become MIL champs for baseball in 1978, and for football in 1979 and 1980. Glenn was an all-around athlete that loved the competitiveness and camaraderie of sports. He fell in love with sports again when his two sons were born, and began to coach baseball for nearly 15 years. In 2009, he coached his team to a little league state championship, and a birth at the West Regional in San Bernadino. Along with his mother Amy, Glenn helped manage Machan’s and Jack’s Inn into long time successful local eateries for the entirety of his life; Jack’s Inn is currently still in operation ’til this day. Whether it is from sports, the restaurant, or his large family, Glenn touched so many lives with his compassion and aloha.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Myong, and his two sons, Jordan and Brandon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Amy, and his older brother Gary.

Ronnie Kailima Kauai

January 08, 1964 – December 09, 2022

Ronnie Kailima Kauai, 58, of Makawao, Maui passed away on Dec. 9, 2022 at Hospice Maui Hale surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Jan. 8, 1964 in Kula, Maui to the Late Andrew Pine Kauai Sr. and Faith Kuʻulei Kekiwi, and was raised on ʻUlupalakua Ranch.

Ronnie was self-employed as a fencer and welder at Hana Paʻa Fencing for over 20 years; a company that he started with his wife Terri Kauai. Ronnie was very talented in the rodeo arena, entering all events, and teaching and training many men and women in the community. He was raised in the old style of hunting and gathering from mauka to makai. He will be truly missed.

Heartfelt love and appreciation goes to the ʻohana at Hospice Maui Hale. We were overwhelmed with your kindness and love.

Ronnie is pre-deceased by his son Kyle Kaaa, brother Andrew Kauai Jr., and sister Stephanie Kauai. Ronnie is survived by his wife Terri Kauai; daughters, Breana Kauai (Jeff) and Alissa Kauai; Stepfather Merton Kekiwi Sr. (Jan); hānai sons Waylon Kauai and Cody Perreira; sisters Cheryllee Fukumitsu (Alden) and Doreen Kekiwi; brothers Willy Kauai (Nalani), Richard Kekiwi (Bambi), Merton Kekiwi Jr., Charlie Kekiwi (Leena), Haia Auweloa (Carolyn), Dana Gibson and Kaimi Kona’aihele; beloved Aunty Esther “Eke” Auweloa, six grandchildren, nine hānai grandchildren, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with service to begin at 7:30 p.m.; cremation to follow. Family is requesting aloha attire to be worn.

A Celebration of Life in his honor will be announced at a future date.

Randolph “Randy” Michael Kanekanehea Rodrigues

July 20, 1947 – December 10, 2022

Randolph “Randy” M. K. Rodrigues, 75, of Makawao, Maui passed away on Dec. 10, 2022. He was born on July 20, 1947 in Honolulu to the late Joseph and Florence Rodrigues.

He was a Franchisee, owned the first Jack in the Box on Maui, Papa Joe’s Pizza and Classic Ice Cream & Cookies. He was a Franchise Director for Wendy’s Japan and Guam and most recently a Realtor and staff member at Family Life Center.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Kings Cathedral in Kahului from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with service to begin at 9 a.m. Burial to follow 2 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Dale (Ortiz) Rodrigues; children, Korilynn (Sterling) Kiyota, Kerri-Lee (Kenneth) Quenga, Brandon (Shermaine) Rodrigues; eight grandchildren (Rylee, Preston, Taryn (preceded in death), Charis, Taylor, Amery, Justin & Tawny); nine great grandchildren (Isaiah, Aria, Keiko, Shylee, Ryea, Selah, Trenton, Luke & Kairyn); his sisters Joyal “Sissy” (Miles) Nomura & Janda “Liko” (Ray) Cordero; father in law Daniel Ortiz; and the entire Ortiz ʻOhana.

Scott David Perry

January 21, 1965 – December 11, 2022

Our beloved father Scott Perry sadly left us on Dec. 11 of this year. Scott was born in Kailua, Oʻahu and raised by Marlyn and David Perry alongside his siblings Todd and Davlyn. He was a retired Police Sergeant of the Maui Police Department and a beloved member of the Maui community.

He leaves behind his children, Kamryn Perry, Madison Perry, Eric Sequeira; his partner, Elena Kareneva; partner’s children, Sophia Anderson, Anna Anderson, Eva Kareneva; and his mother and siblings. He was predeceased by his father and his previous wife, Eileen Perry. He was the sweetest father, partner, and human; his passing will leave a big hole in the hearts of his many friends and family across the islands.

Services will be held at Maria Lanakila Church in Lahaina, Maui on Dec. 28, 2022. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; eulogy starts at 6:30 p.m.; mass begins at 7 p.m.; cremation will follow. All are welcome to come and honor his memory.

Eleanor Theresa Apolo

March 12, 1939 – December 12, 2022

Eleanor Theresa Apolo, 83, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Puʻunēnē, Maui, on March 12, 1939 to Antone and Emily Gouveia.

She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Smith and two brothers John “Sonny” and George Gouveia. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Apolo Sr.; sister, Ethel Tanaka; three sons, Benjamin Kaauamo Jr. (Michelle), Russell Kaauamo Sr. (Christine), Joseph Apolo Jr. (Waynette); daughter, Darlene “Kalei” Apolo-Awai (Shane); 13 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was spunky, loving, and fun to be around. She touched many lives with her generosity, sincerity, and compassion. Eleanor enjoyed supporting her grandchildren at every event from school ceremonies to sporting events and hula competitions. She loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas.

She enjoyed volunteering her time to nonprofit organizations like Maui Pop Warner and Maui Bronco League. She spent much of her time cooking the best food for Baldwin High School Baseball concession. She loved to cook and bake. She was known for her spareribs, chili, prune cake and chocolate cake.

A funeral service for Eleanor Theresa Apolo will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, Maui. Viewing starts at 9 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m.

The family would like to MAHALO all of their family and friends for blessing them with your heartfelt words, kind gestures, meals, visits and prayers. You are all a blessing! A special thank you to Pastor Barbara, her assistant Carol DeMello, Dr. Daniel Garcia M.D., Tanya Takatani-Apo APRN, MJ Viloria CNA, those individuals at Hospice Maui and Bayada Home Health Care for all of their support and kindness.

Yonah Smith

November 28, 1932 – December 15, 2022

Florence Tabbal

April 30, 1932 – December 18, 2022

Florence Tabbal, 90, passed away on Dec. 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family in Kahului by natural causes. She has born an April 30, 1932 to Luis Garcia and Francisca (Quarto) Garcia on Big Island, Hawaiʻi.

She graduated from Lahainaluna High School. Retired Housekeeper at Royal Lahaina Hotel and the old Hilton, retired from Liberty House and Maui Kai Condominium.

She enjoyed political sign waving and campaigning for various politicians. A member of ILWU Pensioneers, and of SGI (Buddhist Life Philosophy).

She was predeceased by her parents Luis Pilas Garcia and Francisca (Quarto) Garcia; and her siblings Joseph (Marcy) Garcia Sr., Helen (Joseph) Delaginte, and Louis (Rudybelle) Garcia.

She is survived by her children Dennis “Cooky” (Lori) Tabbal, Denise “Candi” (Greg) Miller, Charlene (Tony) Corniel, Darlene (Travis) DuShane; her 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandson.

Funeral service on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at Norman’s Mortuary at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Lunch to follow Corniel ʻOhana house.

Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary. Norman’s Mortuary online condolences: www.normansmortuary.com