Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 06:05 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 01:16 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 05:11 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:07 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 06:51 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 02:13 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of northwest to west northwest swells will pass through the next several days. The most recent west northwest (310-320 degree) swell that peaked this past holiday weekend surf will be leveling off through the day. The next moderate size, medium period west to northwest (310 degree) swell on its heels will build in beginning Wednesday and potentially lift north and west-facing shore surf back up to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels Thursday and Friday. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving around New Year's Day (Sunday) may also generate a HSA event Monday. East- facing shore wind wave chop will remain small this week. A short term boost in easterlies the next couple of days will likely add another foot or two onto east faces.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.