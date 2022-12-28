Maui News

Urgent water conservation request for West Maui

December 28, 2022, 12:52 PM HST
Water Conservation Urged.

The Maui Department of Water Supply reminds all visitors and residents of West Maui to conserve water. Despite recent rainfall, department officials say source water supply is at insufficient levels to maintain the Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility. The facility shut down Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 and will remain closed until source water supply reaches adequate levels to resume operations.  

Two water tankers are in place. The first is at the top of Ala Hōkū Place and the second is in front of Kāʻanapali Beach Club Resort on Kāʻanapali Shores Place. Water tankers will remain at these locations until source water levels are adequate to resume operations of the Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility. Additional water tankers will be staged as the need arises and location information will be announced at that time, according to a press release update.

The Department of Water Supply reminds everyone to reduce water consumption through conservation including refraining from washing cars and washing down sidewalks and driveways, or irrigating lawns. These conservation measures apply to all users, including hotels and condominiums.

“All West Maui properties should cease irrigation until further notice,” according to the department release.

For emergency repairs and updates, please refer all calls to 270-7633 if needed. 

