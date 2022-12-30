Maui News

100 homes and 60 businesses impacted by Water outage on South Kīhei Road

December 30, 2022, 12:35 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting an emergency mainline repair on South Kīhei Road in Kīhei in response to a report made earlier today.

Water service will be out tentatively for six hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in order to make necessary repairs. The affected area will begin at South Kīhei Road between the Kīhei boat ramp and Kamaʻole Beach Park 1. The water service outage will affect 100 homes and 60 businesses and 100 fire hydrants.

Upon restoration of water service, residents and businesses may experience brown water and should flush their water lines (just run the faucet for a little while before using the water). 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. For emergency repairs and updates, please phone 808-270-7633.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Mauians Decry Turo Taking Kahului Airport Public Parking Stalls State Mulling New Rules 2Police Investigation Underway In Kahului 3Urgent Water Conservation Request For West Maui 4Fireworks Enforcement Planned In Maui County Over New Years Weekend 5Agawa Aoki And Takamori Selected As Directors Under Bissen Administration 6Local Donor Poised To Give 100000 Matching Gift To Small Maui Nonprofit