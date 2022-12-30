

















Maui Health employees across each of five facilities continued their annual tradition of giving this year, spreading holiday cheer and hundreds of gifts with 44 Maui County families in need. the distribution was made through Maui Family Support Services’ Adopt-A-Family program.

This year, employees were able to meet some of their adopted families in person at Maui Memorial Medical Center and Maui Memorial Outpatient Clinic during Maui Health’s annual holiday celebration week, and even enjoyed a few surprise visits from Santa.

“Finally, being able to bring the families together with the Maui Health team in person again was incredibly special,” said Larae Balag, Director Early Childhood Education at MFSS in a press release. “For the last few years, we set up Zoom calls, and our wonderful case workers went door to door delivering gifts. But this year, even from behind the masks, you could just feel the huge smiles, and there were definitely a few tears of happiness and gratitude. Words can’t express how grateful we are to have such a generous partner like the team at Maui Health.”

Each year, MFSS provides information to Maui Health on the families in need, including the ages of the children and a list of basic needs like clothes or towels, as well as “wish lists” for each member of the family – including the primary caregivers. Participating departments at each of Maui Health’s facilities come together to shop and wrap each gift for their family.

In addition to the MFSS Adopt-A-Family program, Maui Health employees give back to the community in many ways during the holidays and throughout the year including serving food at homeless shelters, donating gifts, donating food, and volunteering with other outreach programs.

“We are so proud of our team,” said Michael Rembis, CEO, Maui Health in the release. “The compassionate care doesn’t stop when our staff takes off their badges at the end of their shifts. These moments are created by their giving spirits and warm hearts, and we are grateful for them each and every day.”

Established in 1980, Maui Family Support Service’s mission is “to promote healthy family functioning by providing family supportive services which build on family strengths.” They provide service to families on Maui, Molokai and Lāna‘i.”