2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui. PC: Wendy Osher

The Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-8 with 39 of the PGA TOUR’s best officially committing to the TOUR’s annual stop on Maui.

New for 2023 and beyond, the Sentry Tournament of Champions field now includes the top 30 players from the final FedExCup standings who qualified for the previous year’s TOUR Championship in addition to PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year.

The field includes four FedExCup champions, eight of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and nine of the top 10 in the current 2022-23 FedExCup standings, including standings leader Seamus Power. Additionally, the field includes 12 first-time winners.

Below is the final field list for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions:

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm*

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Corey Conners

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick*

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge*

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim*

K.H. Lee

Luke List*

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax*

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Chad Ramey*

Chez Reavie

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler*

Adam Scott

J.J. Spaun*

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka*

Adam Svensson*

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Aaron Wise

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris*

* – First-time winner

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are the only players who qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions but elected not to compete.

Ticket and Parking Information

A variety of ticket packages are available, including daily grounds and weekly hospitality tickets for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The hospitality opportunities at the 2023 event, including Aloha Club and The Lookout, deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

Free general parking for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center (1840 Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Lahaina, HI). Tournament shuttles will be provided at no cost from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the Main Entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after play ends.

Fans who use rideshare (Uber or Lyft) or taxi service to the tournament will be dropped-off and picked-up at the Champions Entrance (near practice putting green) onsite at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Kicking off the 2023 portion of the season, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature a purse of $15 million and one of the most elite fields in golf. For more information about the 2023 event, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .