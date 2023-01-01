Maui Surf Forecast for January 01, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|14-18
|20-25
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny. A slight chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:55 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear. A slight chance of
showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:56 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The ongoing moderate size, medium period west northwest swell that peaked Friday will be slowly declining through the day. A fetch of gale force winds far northwest of the islands has generated a large, long period west northwest (310-320 degree) swell. This swell will begin to fill in around the islands later today and peak surf at XL warning levels along many north and west-facing shores Monday. This swell will slowly decline through the middle of the week. Weak trade flow and small background south swell will equate to small surf along east and south-facing shores through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with E winds 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com