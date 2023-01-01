Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 01, 2023

January 1, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
14-18
20-25 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. A slight chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.3 feet 06:13 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 09:24 AM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 04:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 12:53 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 07:36 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 10:13 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The ongoing moderate size, medium period west northwest swell that peaked Friday will be slowly declining through the day. A fetch of gale force winds far northwest of the islands has generated a large, long period west northwest (310-320 degree) swell. This swell will begin to fill in around the islands later today and peak surf at XL warning levels along many north and west-facing shores Monday. This swell will slowly decline through the middle of the week. Weak trade flow and small background south swell will equate to small surf along east and south-facing shores through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture with E winds 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
