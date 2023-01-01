Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 14-18 20-25 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny. A slight chance of showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 06:13 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 09:24 AM HST. Low -0.1 feet 04:57 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:53 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 07:36 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 10:13 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:32 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The ongoing moderate size, medium period west northwest swell that peaked Friday will be slowly declining through the day. A fetch of gale force winds far northwest of the islands has generated a large, long period west northwest (310-320 degree) swell. This swell will begin to fill in around the islands later today and peak surf at XL warning levels along many north and west-facing shores Monday. This swell will slowly decline through the middle of the week. Weak trade flow and small background south swell will equate to small surf along east and south-facing shores through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with E winds 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.