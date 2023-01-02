The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Note: The holiday Lane Closure Restriction runs from Monday, Dec. 19, through Monday, Jan. 2. Only closures with demonstrated need (e.g., necessary for safety or to avoid lengthy construction delays) have been approved and are on this list. Special use and HOV lanes will not operate on Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year Holiday. All regular closures will resume Jan. 3.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Full closure on South High Street /Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Malako Street on Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for raised crosswalk installation.

Wailuku: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Kehalani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and Thursday, Jan. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree pruning.

Wailuku – Waikapū: Shoulder closure on S. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Main Street and the King Kamehameha Golf Club from Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Waikapū: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Maui Tropical Plantation and Kūihelani Highway on Thursday, Jan. 5 and Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree pruning.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

Kāʻanapali: Full closure of southbound lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at the Kakaʻalaneo Drive intersection on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for roadway construction for the West Maui Hospital project. One northbound lane will be contraflowed to allow traffic in both directions.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification) Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) will open to two lanes in the southbound (Mākena) direction and one lane in the northbound (Kahului) direction. Access to Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be through South Kīhei Road. Details here.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32a) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in both directions between Perimeter Road and Hāna Highway on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Kahului: Single right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between Ulalena Loop and mile marker 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

Kahului to Pāʻia: Full shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between E. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Hookipa park from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Pāʻia: Full lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between Luna Place and Homelani Place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for waterline road cutting.

Pāʻia (night work): Full lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between Luna Place and Homelani Place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through the morning of Friday, Jan. 6, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for waterline road cutting.

— Haleakalā Highway/Keolani Place (Route 36A) —

Kanahā Ponds: Shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway/Keolani Place (Route 36A) in both directions between Hāna Highway and Kahale Street/Palapala Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in both directions between Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Dairy Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.