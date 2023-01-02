Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 20-30 20-30 18-22 15-20 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 07:36 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 10:13 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:32 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:56 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 01:27 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:22 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:07 AM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current large, long-period northwest swell will produce dangerously large breaking waves along exposed north and west facing shores into early Tuesday. This swell is expected to gradually lower late Tuesday, and then shift from a more northerly direction by mid- week. A small south-southwest swell may arrive late tonight and Tuesday, and then linger for a day or two. Surf along east facing shores will remain small this week due to the lack of strong trade winds locally and upstream of the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph.