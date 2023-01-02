Maui Surf Forecast for January 02, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-30
|20-30
|18-22
|15-20
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:56 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear. A slight chance of
showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:57 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current large, long-period northwest swell will produce dangerously large breaking waves along exposed north and west facing shores into early Tuesday. This swell is expected to gradually lower late Tuesday, and then shift from a more northerly direction by mid- week. A small south-southwest swell may arrive late tonight and Tuesday, and then linger for a day or two. Surf along east facing shores will remain small this week due to the lack of strong trade winds locally and upstream of the state.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com