HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-30
20-30
18-22
15-20 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 07:36 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 10:13 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:56 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 01:27 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:22 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:07 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current large, long-period northwest swell will produce dangerously large breaking waves along exposed north and west facing shores into early Tuesday. This swell is expected to gradually lower late Tuesday, and then shift from a more northerly direction by mid- week. A small south-southwest swell may arrive late tonight and Tuesday, and then linger for a day or two. Surf along east facing shores will remain small this week due to the lack of strong trade winds locally and upstream of the state. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
