Saumalu Mata’afa and Marissa Petsas of Kīhei cuddle their son, Lio Vasa Petsas Mata’afa, who was the first baby born on Maui in 2023. Photo Courtesy: Maui Memorial Medical Center

At 2:25 a.m. on New Yearʻs Day, Lio Vasa Petsas Mata’afa was born at Maui Memorial Medical Center, weighing in at 8 pounds, 10.3 ounces and 20 inches in length.

The son of Saumalu Mata’afa and Marissa Petsas of Kīhei was the first baby born in 2023 on Maui, and appears to be the second baby born in the Aloha State in the new year.

Mother Tory Jones and father, Kahi Kaiwa, welcomed daughter, Kālenakū Līliaanuhea, born at Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital on New Year’s Day at 2:06 a.m. Photo credit: Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital

The first baby born in the State of Hawaiʻi in 2023 appears to be Kālenakū Līliaanuhea. She was born at Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea at 2:06 a.m. to mother Tory Jones and father, Kahi Kaiwa.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the hospital spokesperson Lynn Scully, Kālenakū was the first baby born among other Queen’s hospitals statewide.

Also on the Big Island, pregnant Kristine Norita was at her home in Kea‘au sterilizing the breast pump, bottles and readying other newborn items in preparation for her fifth child who was due on Jan. 13.

She had planned to go outside to watch the fireworks. But her son had other plans.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She started feeling contractions that were growing closer and closer. Kristine Norita told her husband Gus at 11 p.m. that it was time. She watched the fireworks from her car as Gus drove to Hilo Medical Center.

Kristine Norita and husband Gus hold their newborn, Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita, born on New Year’s Day at Hilo Medical Center at 2:48 a.m. Photo credit: Hilo Medical Center

When they got to the hospital, it took only three hours and four pushes for Kristine Norita to deliver Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita at 2:48 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and measuring 20 inches in length. Keoni was the second New Year’s Day baby born on the Big Island.

Kona Community Hospital didn’t release any information regarding the births of New Year’s Day babies.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On Kaua’i, the first baby arrived at 2:45 a.m. at Wilcox Medical Center. Taufa Hoamofaleono Pua Melia Koli was born weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces and is 20 inches long.

Taufa is the third child of Hawaiki Oliver and Isileli Vaka Koli, of Wainiha.

At Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu, ‘Ihilani Keama was the first to arrive in 2023 at 3:04 a.m. She was born to Caitlyn Chee and Maikalani Keama of Kaneohe.

Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children on O’ahu reported 19 babies born on New Year’s Day, but did not release information regarding the earliest birth.