Hawaiʻi Island earthquake, Jan. 3, 2023. PC: USGS

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake, reported at 3:31 a.m. HST on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, had no apparent impact on Mauna Loa or Kīlauea, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The agency continues to monitor the volcanoes for any changes.

The HVO reports that the quake was centered about 4 miles NW of Volcano on Hawaiʻi Island, at a depth of 12 miles below sea level.

“This earthquake occurred in a region of stress interaction between Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes,” according to an HVO informational statement.

According to the USGS Did You Feel It? website, the quake was felt across the Big Island, with more than 160 felt reports recorded within the first hour.

The US Tsunami Warning System had no tsunami message generated from the event.