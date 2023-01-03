Maui News

Mālama Maui Nui hosting Pūlehu Road cleanup; volunteers needed

January 3, 2023, 1:18 PM HST
A previous cleanup of Pūlehu Road. Photo Courtesy: Mālama Maui Nui

Volunteers are needed from Kula to Kahului for the Pūlehu Road cleanup on Jan. 7 on Maui.

The cleanup is hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in collaboration with the Pūlehu Posse. It runs from 8 to 11 a.m.

