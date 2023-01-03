Maui News
Mālama Maui Nui hosting Pūlehu Road cleanup; volunteers needed
A
A
A
Volunteers are needed from Kula to Kahului for the Pūlehu Road cleanup on Jan. 7 on Maui.
The cleanup is hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in collaboration with the Pūlehu Posse. It runs from 8 to 11 a.m.
To register, click here.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments