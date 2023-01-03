Maui News

Monthly siren and emergency alert system test, Jan. 3

January 3, 2023, 5:45 AM HST
PC: Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. The siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System.

During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal (SteadyTone). A test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System is conducted at roughly the same time as the monthly siren sounding, in cooperation with Hawaii’s broadcast industry. There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the test.

The all-hazard Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawaii’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies. If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. These may be in the form of a local radio or television station broadcast, and/or a cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.

Wireless Emergency Alert delivers sound-and-text warnings to compatible mobile cellular phones. The Emergency Alert System & Wireless Emergency Alert’s notifications are managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information is located at the front section of telephone directories in all counties.

The public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues through the following numbers.

Maui County: 808-270-7285
City and County of Honolulu: 808-723-8960
Kauaʻi County: 808-241-1800
Hawaiʻi County: 808-935-0031

