Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 04, 2023

January 4, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
14-18
8-12
6-8 




West Facing
4-6
7-10
4-6
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:51 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:58 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:41 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:27 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:16 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium period north (340-350) swell has begun to rise over the offshore buoy (51000) overnight as its expected to reach shorelines through the morning. The subsiding west- northwest swell will ease through the day as west facing shores decline slowly. Surf along east facing shores will remain below average through Thursday except for areas exposed to the north swell. A trend up is expected Friday into Saturday as a small northeast swell arrives. Surf along south facing shores remain slightly elevated through Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This rotates more NNE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell in the morning with occasional waist high sets. This drops into the ankle range for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Glassy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
