Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 14-18 8-12 6-8 West Facing 4-6 7-10 4-6 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:51 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:58 AM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:41 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:27 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:16 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:43 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium period north (340-350) swell has begun to rise over the offshore buoy (51000) overnight as its expected to reach shorelines through the morning. The subsiding west- northwest swell will ease through the day as west facing shores decline slowly. Surf along east facing shores will remain below average through Thursday except for areas exposed to the north swell. A trend up is expected Friday into Saturday as a small northeast swell arrives. Surf along south facing shores remain slightly elevated through Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This rotates more NNE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell in the morning with occasional waist high sets. This drops into the ankle range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE 5-10mph in the afternoon.