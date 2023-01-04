The public is invited to taste three flights of Lahaina-grown chocolate while raising funds for Maui Economic Opportunity on Saturdays, Jan. 14 and Feb. 11, 2023.

The tasting events are part of the Maui Ku‘ia Estate’s Chocolate Laulima weekends.

The one-hour tastings include at least nine pieces of chocolate made from cacao grown on the farm and will be led by either founder and CEO Gunars Valkirs or Vice President of Everything Chocolate Dan O’Doherty. They will discuss, in-person and through videos, the chocolate-making business, how to pair chocolates with beverages and why the human body is engineered to enjoy chocolate.

The cost is $35 per person. Proceeds from chocolate tasting fees will go to MEO.

Alcoholic beverage pairings are offered for an additional charge with chocolate sommeliers ready to offer assistance.

Other beneficiaries this month of the Chocolate Laulima weekends include Maui Choral Arts Association, ‘Ai Pono Foundation, Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, Mauna Kahalawai Watershed Partnership and Women Helping Women.

To book a chocolate tasting, go to https://www.mauichocolatetour.com/weekend-tastings-chocolate-laulima/ or call 808-793-6651.

Maui Ku‘ia Estate is located at 78 Ulupono St. in Lahaina.