MEO Gala to recognize Rep. Kyle Yamashita
Maui Economic Opportunity’s 5th Annual Gala: A Nite At The Movies will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.
Sponsorships still are available, with the deadline to register as a sponsor set for Monday, Jan. 16.
The event is the main annual fundraiser for the 57-year-old nonprofit. This yearʻs event will recognize state Rep. Kyle Yamashita, who recently became chairman of the key House Finance Committee.
Funds raised will support the 40-plus programs of MEO, a private nonprofit Community Action Agency established in 1965 as an anti-poverty organization for Maui County.
MEO programs support low income residents, persons with disabilities, kupuna, youth and other disenfranchised members of the community.
To download an application, go to https://bit.ly/3WWRuTo. For more information, contact Executive Assistant Lee Imada at [email protected] or 808-243-4306.