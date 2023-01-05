Maui News

MEO Gala to recognize Rep. Kyle Yamashita

January 5, 2023, 8:45 AM HST
Maui Economic Opportunity’s 5th Annual Gala: A Nite At The Movies will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.

Sponsorships still are available, with the deadline to register as a sponsor set for Monday, Jan. 16.

The event is the main annual fundraiser for the 57-year-old nonprofit. This yearʻs event will recognize state Rep. Kyle Yamashita, who recently became chairman of the key House Finance Committee.

Kyle Yamashita. PC: Hawaiʻi State Legislature

Funds raised will support the 40-plus programs of MEO, a private nonprofit Community Action Agency established in 1965 as an anti-poverty organization for Maui County.

MEO programs support low income residents, persons with disabilities, kupuna, youth and other disenfranchised members of the community.

To download an application, go to https://bit.ly/3WWRuTo. For more information, contact Executive Assistant Lee Imada at [email protected] or 808-243-4306.

