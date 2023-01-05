Maui News

Public input sought about adding 100 land parcels to Hawaiʻi nature reserve systems

January 5, 2023, 4:19 PM HST
Proposed land parcels on Maui. Lime green are the proposed forest reserves and purple are the proposed Natural Area Reserves. Map: DLNR

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources is seeking comments on a proposal to protect nearly 100 unencumbered state land parcels across Hawai’i as part of the State Forest Reserves, Natural Area Reserves and Wildlife Sanctuaries systems. 

The parcels include more than 21,000 acres of land, with 18,630 acres proposed for forest reserves, 2,192 acres for natural area reserves and 196 acres proposed for wildlife sanctuaries.

Comment also is being sought to update administrative rules associated with the Natural Area Reserves System. Both proposals are being shared online and in meetings to collect people’s input. 

The proposed parcels are state lands not currently managed for environmental protection or any particular land use. New land designations will allow the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife to protect these parcels and provide areas for conservation, preservation, recreation and sustainable forest products. Activities on these parcels could include the protection of endangered species habitat, cultural site preservation, forest restoration and access for hiking or hunting. 

Proposed land parcels on Molokaʻi. Lime green are the proposed forest reserves and the purple areas are the proposed Natural Area Reserves. Map: DLNR

The state Division of Forestry and Wildlife also is proposing updates to administrative rules for the Natural Area Reserves System. The amendments would improve the protection of reserves by modifying prohibited activities and penalties, allowing longer-term special use permits, adjusting parking fees for non-residents, managing commercial usage similar to the Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access program, extending the closure of areas and restricting access to off-trail areas.

 Input from community members can be provided in multiple ways: online via the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife website, via mail or in person at a DOFAW office, or at upcoming hearings. Comments are due by March 1, 2023.

Proposals, maps, online commenting, and instructions for mail-in or in-person comments: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/comment/. Click on open in another browser on the map to see the locations better.

On Maui, there are several proposed land parcels near the West Maui Forest Reserve, a land parcel near the Makawao Forest Reserve, a few parcels near Hana, and others near the West Maui Natural Area Reserve.

Informational meetings schedule: 

Maui:  

Online: Feb. 15, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. via Zoom

Meeting ID: 816 9683 3617; Passcode: QrVz0G 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696833617?pwd=bnJwV2tObG9yTGhHNTI3MStxTm00Zz09#success

O’ahu:  

In person: Jan. 9, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Kalanimoku Building, 1151 Punchbowl Street, Honolulu, HI,96813, Room 132 

Hawai’i Island:  

In person: Jan. 9, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Division of Forestry and Wildlife Office, 19 E. Kawili Street, Hilo, HI, 96720, Conference Room 

Online: Jan. 18, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. via Zoom

Meeting ID: 815 0847 7808; Passcode: y19hjR 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81508477808?pwd=aWc4R2d4SHF5SWlEdVZSOHJ0b3BPUT09

Kaua’i:  

In person: Jan. 19, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m

Kaua’i Veterans Center, 3215 Kapule Hwy, Lihue, HI 96766, Purple Heart Conference Room 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696833617?pwd=bnJwV2tObG9yTGhHNTI3MStxTm00Zz09

Statewide: 

Online: January 23, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. via Zoom (NARS Rules updates)

Meeting ID: 867 6219 3841; Passcode: W47GsY 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86762193841?pwd=YU1ZcS9oUGNIcDVZNno1UTl2R29lZz09

