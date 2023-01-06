Maui News

New federal laws to support Native Hawaiian language schools and programs

January 6, 2023, 2:09 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Last night, President Joe Biden signed into law the Native American Language Resource Center Act.

The bipartisan legislation, authored by US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, will bolster Native American language schools and programs with coordinated, experienced support.

“As we have seen in Hawai‘i, Native speaker-led language programs have proven that culturally based instruction is key to revitalizing and maintaining indigenous knowledge and traditions,” Sen. Schatz said. “The Native American Language Resource Center will build on this grassroots momentum to support Native American language schools and programs by providing them with the resources they need to continue to thrive.”

The Native American Languages Resource Center will comprise a consortium of institutions housed at multiple locations throughout the country, reflecting the geographic diversity of Native American languages, cultures and communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

It will support Native language students at all levels of learning, act as a central nexus for Native American language schools and programs across the nation, and provide additional resources to enhance distance learning capacity.

The new law is supported by the National Congress of American Indians, National Indian Education Association, National Coalition of Native American Language Schools and Programs, Joint National Committee for Languages – National Council for Languages and International Studies, and the Hawaiian Language Renormalization Committee.

In addition to the Native American Language Resource Center Act, Schatz’s Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act was also signed into law.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The bipartisan bill named after Durbin Feeling, a renowned Cherokee linguist and Vietnam veteran who passed away on Aug. 19, 2020, will review and make recommendations to improve federal agencies’ coordination in support of Native American languages. It would also authorize a federal survey of Native language use and programmatic needs every five years.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻi Sees More Out Of State Homebuyers Canadians Californians Purchase On Maui 2Ntsb Witness From Another Aircraft Observed Plane Impact Water Off Maui 3Hawaiʻi Island Police Arrest Five After Large Affray In Downtown Hilo 4Maui Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Officer Involved Shooting 5Kilauea Begins Erupting Initial Flow Is Confined To Summit Caldera 6State Supreme Court To Hear Oral Arguments In Maui County Council Election Contest