The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) will open to two lanes in the southbound (Mākena) direction and one lane in the northbound (Kahului) direction. Access to Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be through South Kīhei Road. Details here.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Kehalani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive on Monday, Jan. 9 through Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree pruning.

Waikapū: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Maui Tropical Plantation and Kūihelani Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree pruning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Jan. 10 through Thursday, Jan. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Kahului (night work): Full closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions between Wharf Street and E. Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 11, through the morning of Friday, Jan. 13, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the County of Maui, Department of Water Supply to perform trench patch restoration.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Kahului: Single right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between Ulalena Loop and mile marker 4 on Monday, Jan. 9, and Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pāʻia (night work): Full lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between Luna Place and Homelani Place on Monday, Jan. 9, through the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for waterline road cutting.