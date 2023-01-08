Maui Prep Academy.

Maui Preparatory Academy, an independent school serving preschool through Grade 12, is seeking applicants for the Pueo Scholarship.

Awarded annually, the Pueo Scholarship is a full-tuition four-year scholarship awarded to a new incoming Maui Prep freshman.

The scholarship is awarded to a well-rounded student who strives for excellence in academics and a fine or performing art, community service, athletics, or student government.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applicants must apply to the school first before completing the scholarship application. Applications can be found at mauiprep.org/admissions. The deadline for submission is Feb. 14, 2022.

“It’s hard to imagine what my life would be like without the opportunity to attend Maui Prep,” said 2021 Pueo Scholar Kai Godwin. “The relationships I’ve built at Maui Prep have helped me out and my teachers continue to steer me on the right path. I am constantly challenged and supported by everyone around me.”

Past Pueo Scholarship recipients include: Noah Richard (‘26, Lahaina), Kai Godwin (‘25, Lahaina), Rebecca Ankney (‘24, Lahaina), Dillon Jonke (‘23, Kīhei, plans to attend Cal State Northridge), Aiesha Pradhan (Lahaina, ‘21, Cornell University), Peyton Gillespie (Moloka’i, ‘21, Brandeis University), Heidi Zee Mahan (Lahaina,‘19, Santa Clara University), and Kysha Altura (‘18, Haʻikū, Fordham University).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Founded in 2005, Maui Prep offers a broad knowledge base in math, science, world languages, English, history, and the culture and ecosystem of Maui. The campus, formerly part of Maui Land and Pine, features the Graham Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, the Narayan Design Lab, and a new gymnasium and theater located in the Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts.

Maui Prep Pueo athletes compete in the Maui Interscholastic League. The basketball and golf teams had banner years in 2022, claiming MIL team titles and HHSAA state championships.

For more information or to tour the Nāpili campus, please contact Liz Turcik, Director of Admissions at [email protected]