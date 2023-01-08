Maui News

Seabury Hall to host Spring Open House for prospective families

January 8, 2023, 7:21 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Seabury Hall graduation. PC: Seabury Hall
  • Seabury Hall campus. PC: Seabury Hall
  • Seabury Hall open house SP 23-24.
  • Seabury Hall open house SP 23-24.
  • Seabury Hall open house SP 23-24.

Seabury Hall will host its Spring Open House on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at its campus in Makawao. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a program to follow at 9 a.m.

The event will provide students and their families with an opportunity to learn more about Seabury Hall and will include an overview of the curriculum, presentations from faculty, students, and the Head of School, as well as a campus tour and information about scholarship opportunities, and the application and Financial Aid process. 

Interested families should RSVP by Jan. 19, 2023 by contacting [email protected] or by calling 808-572-0807.   

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit seaburyhall.org.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Death Of A Maui Big Wave Surfing Pioneer Sends Shockwaves Through Community 2Fugitive Allegedly Fleeing By Boat Arrested By Us Marshals With Coast Guard Assistance 3List Maui Lane Closures Through Jan 13 2023 4Digital Travel Magazine Names Hana Maui Resort Among The Most Relaxing In The Us 5Regenerative Ag Veteran Offers Tours Of West Maui Farms 6Ntsb Witness From Another Aircraft Observed Plane Impact Water Off Maui